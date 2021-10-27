TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Turkey signed $3.2 billion green climate fund deal
The statement by Erdogan comes after Turkey ratified the Paris Climate Agreement in early October as part of the global fight against climate crisis.
Turkey's President Erdogan said funding would support public and private sector climate projects. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
October 27, 2021

Turkey has signed a memorandum of understanding to meet clean energy goals set out in the Paris climate accord, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to the agreement signed on Wednesday, Turkey will receive funding worth $3.2 billion from Green Climate Fund. 

"We have put down the signatures in the past days for the memorandum of understanding to provide our country with $3.157 billion from the green climate fund, for which we have been holding negotiations for some time," Erdogan said in a speech to deputies from his party in parliament.

Sources familiar with the plan told Reuters earlier this month that Turkey was to receive the loans under a planned deal funded by the World Bank, France and Germany.

Erdogan said funding available under the memorandum would support public and private sector climate projects. Up to $66.5 million would be provided in grants, he said.

Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement in early October.

READ MORE: Turkey boosts fight against climate change by ratifying Paris agreement

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
