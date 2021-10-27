Turkey has signed a memorandum of understanding to meet clean energy goals set out in the Paris climate accord, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to the agreement signed on Wednesday, Turkey will receive funding worth $3.2 billion from Green Climate Fund.

"We have put down the signatures in the past days for the memorandum of understanding to provide our country with $3.157 billion from the green climate fund, for which we have been holding negotiations for some time," Erdogan said in a speech to deputies from his party in parliament.

Sources familiar with the plan told Reuters earlier this month that Turkey was to receive the loans under a planned deal funded by the World Bank, France and Germany.