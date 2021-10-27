Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden in Glasgow, Scotland during the COP26 climate summit, which starts this Sunday.

During the meeting, the issue of F-35 fighter jets will top the agenda, Erdogan told reporters on his flight returning back from a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Turkey made $1.4 billion in payments for F-35 fighter jets, Erdogan pointed out, jets which the US never delivered.

"We need to discuss with them how this will be repaid to us," he said.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400 system.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

'Turkey is not a tribal state'

When asked about US media claims that Erdogan walked back from the expulsion of 10 ambassadors, the president said: “How did I step back? I’m on the offensive. There’s no stepping back in my book.”

“The step we have taken is not a show of strength to someone, it just means that the ambassadors working in Turkey do not interfere in Turkey's internal affairs,” he said.

“Any ambassador does not have the authority to intervene in the internal affairs of the country in which he works. They should know the article 41 of the Vienna Convention better than I do.