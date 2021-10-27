The United States has banned China Telecom from operating in the country over security concerns, further straining already tense relations between the superpowers.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days, ending a nearly 20-year operation in the United States.

The firm's "ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks," the FCC said in a statement.

The FCC cited the danger that Beijing might use the company to eavesdrop or disrupt US communications and "engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States.

"The FCC’s decision is disappointing.. We plan to pursue all available options while continuing to serve our customers," China Telecom spokesman Ge Yu said in an email, according to Bloomberg News.

The move marks the latest salvo in a long-running standoff that has pitted the world's biggest two economies against each other over a range of issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, trade and technology.

