BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Google's parent Alphabet reports better-than-expected quarterly profits
The surge in Alphabet's earnings comes as the tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators regarding its power and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech.
Google's parent Alphabet reports better-than-expected quarterly profits
Google's revenue increased 41 percent in the third quarter of 2021. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 27, 2021

Google's parent company Alphabet has beat quarterly earnings expectations, raking in $18.9 billion in profit as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived.

Alphabet's profits jumped from $11.2 billion in a 69 percent increase year-on-year, increasing 41 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to its financial results released on Tuesday.

The company's revenue rose to $65.1 billion in the July-September period from nearly $46.2 billion in the same period last year.

Google is the world's dominant search engine, owns the biggest mobile operating system in Android and runs the behemoth video site YouTube. 

"This quarter's results show how our (artificial intelligence) investments are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

 "As the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continue, our Cloud services are helping organizations collaborate," he added.

READ MORE:Big Tech to face another bipartisan antitrust bill in US

RECOMMENDED

From July to September, its video service YouTube generated $7.2 billion of revenue from advertising, against $5 billion in the same period last year, according to Alphabet. 

Its remote-computing business Google Cloud saw nearly $5 billion in revenue, up 45 percent over the previous year.

Total revenue from Google advertising brought in $53.1 billion.

Alphabet's stock price was up 0.05 percent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq.

The surge in Alphabet's earnings comes as the tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators regarding its power and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar