Indigenous Ecuadorans have blocked roads with rocks and burning tires to protest soaring fuel prices as the country grapples with a state of emergency and battles challenges on multiple fronts.

The government had warned on Tuesday it would move to "prevent the closure of roads" to passengers and goods, and police and soldiers were deployed countrywide to monitor protesters.

In at least one location, police launched gas canisters in a standoff with demonstrators, and the office of rightist President Guillermo Lasso said 18 arrests had been made by afternoon.

Economic collapse

The unrest comes as Ecuador simultaneously battles economic collapse worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, widespread popular discontent, violent crime blamed on drug gangs, and corruption allegations against Lasso, an ex-banker whose center-right economic policies are viewed with suspicion by many.

Protesters disrupted traffic in five of Ecuador's 24 provinces, including Pichincha, where a march was planned for the capital Quito later Tuesday.

"The security forces will see to it that law and order is respected," insisted presidency spokesman Carlos Jijon, building on Lasso's earlier vow to prevent road closures.

The flex of authority has not deterred demonstrators.

"We have collectively taken this decision (to demonstrate) in the face of the new economic measures that are increasingly crushing our populations, our transport workers and our communities," protest organizer Julio Cesar Pilalumbo told AFP.

"We will resist and we will not give in to any repression," he said at a roadblock in Zumbahua in central Ecuador, where poncho-wearing women armed with spades and sticks helped men move large stones to block traffic.

Lasso tweeted that the protest "paralysis" meant "economic losses for small businesses, which sustain thousands of Ecuadoran families and households."

Hike in fuel prices

Fuel prices have nearly doubled since last year.

Last Friday, Lasso announced another price hike to $1.90 for a gallon (3.8 liters) of diesel –– up from $1 in 2020 –– and $2.55 for petrol.