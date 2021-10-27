WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine uses Turkish drone to blast pro-Russia rebels' howitzer
Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone was used to force separatists halt fire after killing of a soldier, says Ukrainian military.
Ukraine uses Turkish drone to blast pro-Russia rebels' howitzer
Turkey delivered its first batch of drones to Ukraine in July which paved the way for cooperation in bilateral defence industries. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 27, 2021

Ukraine has shared footage on social media of its first-ever combat deployment of a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drone to destroy a howitzer used by pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.

The Bayraktar TB2 was used for the first time to force the separatists to abide by a ceasefire, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday. 

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and two others were wounded by howitzers, the statement said.

Turkey delivered its first batch of drones to the Ukrainian government in July which paved the way for cooperation in bilateral defence industries.

READ MORE:Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity over Donbass, Crimea

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of deaths since 2014

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Turkey and the US as well as the UN General Assembly view the annexation as illegal.

Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Donbas has seen more than 13,000 people killed since 2014, according to the UN.

The region is one of several sources of friction between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE:Why Ukraine’s potential entry into NATO makes Russia vulnerable

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar