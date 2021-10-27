Some 42,600 hectares of rainforest were destroyed in Colombia's Amazon across three of the Andean country's provinces in the first half of 2021, the government has said.

The figure represents a 34 percent decrease in deforestation across the provinces of Caqueta, Meta and Guaviare compared with the first half of 2020, when close to 64,500 hectares were deforested, it said on Tuesday.

Colombia's so-called arc of deforestation stretches across the three provinces and creeps into the country's Amazon.

Deforestation in Colombia rose 8 percent to 171,685 hectares in 2020, driven mainly by cattle ranching and agricultural expansion.

Deforestation practices can be punished by up to 15 years in prison.

Nearly 64 percent of the deforestation in 2020 occurred in Amazonian areas.

"Protecting Colombia's forests is a priority," Environment Minister Carlos Eduardo Correa said in a statement.

"As such, all our actions are aimed at ending this scourge."