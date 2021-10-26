Israel's designation of six leading Palestinian civil society groups as outlawed "terrorist organisations" is an unjustified attack, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said.

"Claiming rights before a UN or other international body is not an act of terrorism, advocating for the rights of women in the occupied Palestinian territory is not terrorism, and providing legal aid to detained Palestinians is not terrorism," said Bachelet.

Bachelet said the organisations are some of the “most reputable human rights and humanitarian groups in the occupied Palestinian territory” that have worked closely with the UN for decades.

She asserted that the designation decisions under the Israeli Counter-Terrorism Law of 2016 are vague or unsubstantiated.

The Jewish state said its move last week was due to their alleged financing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

"A chilling effect"

The UN human rights chief said the decision was an attack on human rights defenders, on freedoms of association, opinion and expression and on the right to public participation.

She called for the move to be immediately revoked, saying anti-terrorism legislation should not be applied to legitimate human rights and humanitarian aid activities.