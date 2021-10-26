Israel’s ongoing attempts to label its critics as either “antisemities” or “terrorists” took a new turn when its Defence Minister, Benni Gantz, recently declared six prominent Palestinian human rights groups as “terrorist” organisations.

Gantz accuses Al-Haq, Addameer, Defence for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees of being fronts for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The decision was condemned widely. International human rights watchdogs called it "appalling and unjust." This move constitutes "an attack by the Israeli government on the international human rights movement," said Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in a joint statement, adding that, "This decision is an alarming escalation that threatens to shut down the work of Palestine’s most prominent civil society organizations".

In a joint statement with over 20 other Israeli human rights organisations, B'Tselem said that Israel’s move is “not merely declarative...it is a characteristic act of totalitarian regimes, with the clear purpose of shutting down these organizations."

The Palestinian Authority condemned what it called the “unhinged assault” on Palestinian civil society, and three Israeli ministers, including the Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Freij, came out against Gantz’ decision. "There is no connection between these organisations and terrorism," he said.

The notion that the Biden Administration would rush to condemn Gantz outrageous decision was quickly quashed when the Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said his office had not been given advance warning of the designation.

“We will be engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for the designation,” he said during a telephone briefing with reporters in Washington.

Neither the Foreign Secretary nor the Shadow Foreign Secretary in the UK commented on the announcement.

Stifling the Palestinian rights movement

Not only are there now questions about what lies ahead for the six organisations in the near future, but there are immediate questions this raised about their ability to continue to work in their fields, whether documenting Israeli violations and bringing them to the world’s attention or supporting Palestinian prisoners.

This is ongoing work. One has to question what will happen to lawyers and other employees attending Israeli courts on behalf of Palestinian prisoners from the so-called “terrorist” organisations. Will Israeli their employees be denied entry to countries like the US and UK?

Israel has been working for several years to demonise its opponents through labelling them antisemites or terrorists. This included inciting against the peaceful Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), labelling it as antisemitic and this resulting in its co-founder Omar Barghouti being denied entry to the US.

Israel created a well-funded ministry to pursue the BDS campaign around the world, criminalising it and accusing it of connection to terrorist organisations, which is factually untrue.

In 2017, the Knesset passed a law to ban the entry of BDS proponents to Israel. I was denied entry because of this law, as have others, including Jews who stand for Palestinian rights.