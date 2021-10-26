Sudan's ruling general has said the country's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is being detained for his own safety at the general’s own house, not in a prison.

General Abdel Fattah al Burhan told a news conference on Tuesday that the military stepped in after talks with Hamdok and the protest movement to resolve a dispute over the country's course reached deadlock.

Burhan said the the decision to oust the government of Hamdok was taken in order to avoid civil war, accusing political forces of incitement against the armed forces.

"Yes, we arrested ministers and politicians, but not all" of them, said Burhan, adding that Hamdok was "in good health" and would "return home when the crisis is over".

Burhan said the detainees who have a criminal charge will be held, all others will be allowed to participate in politics but the incoming government will have no typical politicians.

He also raised the possibility that some of those being held could face trial, for what he called incitement against the military.

READ MORE: What are the main political dynamics behind Sudan’s latest military coup?

Military takeover

On Monday, Burhan dissolved the Hamdok government and the Sovereign Council, a joint military and civilian body created soon after Bashir’s ouster to run the country.