Sarah-Lee Heinrich has been a rising star in the left-wing Green's youth party. On October 9, the party named the 20-year-old as its official spokesperson and what happened next was a barrage of hate mails and death threats on social media, targetting Sarah-Lee.

The online abuse forced her to go into hiding.

Sarah-Lee is black, a woman and fairly vocal about matters relating to environmental conservation, equal rights and minority participation in politics in Germany – her political stance puts her in stark contrast to that of the country's far-right.

Sarah-Lee's story isn't unique. The far-right in Germany has stepped up its harassment of minority politicians in recent years. Earlier this year, another Green party aspiring politician who wanted to be the first person of refugee background in the Germany parliament, Tariq Alaows of Syrian descent, stepped down from his candidacy and out of politics following similar death threats.

And now, one of Berlin's leading female politicians of Palestinian descent says, “the moment you enter politics in Germany, you expect to be attacked by the far-right in what is often a well-coordinated, organised attack, almost as if someone is directing and funding it”.

Sawsan Chelbi was born and brought up in Germany. Today at 43, she is the Secretary on Federal Affair for Berlin State and also holds an advisory role in the Senate.

“It was when I started working on internal matters and became State Secretary (in 2016) for civic engagement including racism, the hate became very loud, very visible. I used social media to raise my voice – the hate increased exponentially, it was almost unbearable, I got lots of death threats, I was attacked physically on the street, whenever I tweet something even now I get so much hate. It's not just social media, I get postal mail,” she laughs as she recounts the postcards she receives with messages of hate.

The well-coordinated hate campaign, Sawsan says, and the intensity of it, has discouraged many from minority groups from entering politics. She calls on social media platforms to help authorities to identify individuals involved in orchestrating these hate campaigns.

For now, a few feet away, sit three men in black leather jackets, they've been part of Sawsan's 24-hour police protection after she began receiving death threats and hate mail from far-right extremists a few years ago.

“It’s every day, every time I tweet something, I get abuse and hate messages, often racist, sexist and too often criminal in nature”, she says.