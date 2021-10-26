Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online.

Announcing the arrests, Europol said on Tuesday that the operation was one of the largest-ever stings targeting the dark web.

Operation DarkHunTOR also recovered millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, as well as drugs and guns.

The bust stems from a German-led police sting earlier this year taking down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace.