Dozens arrested in global dark web crackdown
Law enforcing agencies have also confiscated 26.7 million euros ($31 million) in cash and virtual currencies, as well as 45 guns and 234 kilogrammes (516 pounds) of drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy pills.
A number of those arrested "were considered high-value targets" by Europol. / Reuters
October 26, 2021

Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online.

Announcing the arrests, Europol said on Tuesday that the operation was one of the largest-ever stings targeting the dark web.

Operation DarkHunTOR also recovered millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, as well as drugs and guns. 

The bust stems from a German-led police sting earlier this year taking down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace.

Dark HunTOR, "was composed of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States," the Hague-based Europol said.

In the United States alone, police arrested 65 people, while 47 were held in Germany, 24 in Britain, and four each in Italy and the Netherlands, among others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
