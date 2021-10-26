Protests have continued in Sudan's capital Khartoum, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in the capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires.

At least seven people have been killed and over 140 wounded during anti-coup protests in the country.

The prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested on Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum.

The coup has drawn global condemnation. The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced the suspension of $700 million in emergency assistance to Sudan.

