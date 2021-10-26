WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests continue in Sudan a day after military takeover
Sudanese flooded the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country to protest against the coup and press demands for a return to civilian rule.
Protests continue in Sudan a day after military takeover
Anti-coup protesters have blocked roads in the capital Khartoum. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 26, 2021

Protests have continued in Sudan's capital Khartoum, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in the capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires.

At least seven people have been killed and over 140 wounded during anti-coup protests in the country.

READ MORE:Death toll rises as Sudanese protest into night against military coup

The prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested on Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum.

The coup has drawn global condemnation. The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced the suspension of $700 million in emergency assistance to Sudan.

READ MORE:Military takeover could deepen Sudan’s economic crisis

RECOMMENDED

Forces using live ammunition

The Sudanese military seized power Monday, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir. 

Troops from the military and the feared Rapid Support Forces patrolled Khartoum neighbourhoods overnight, chasing protesters. 

The international group Human Rights Watch said forces used live ammunition against protesters.

Western governments condemned the coup and called for the release of Hamdok and other officials. 

READ MORE: A military coup: What is happening in Sudan?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar