A summit of Southeast Asian leaders has started without a representative of military-ruled Myanmar.

The summit started in Brunei on Tuesday days after the bloc decided not to invite Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing for failure to follow a regional peace deal.

Maynmar's ruling military late on Monday said it would only agree to its head of state or ministerial representative attending the summit and refused to send junior representation.

Neither Brunei, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, nor the bloc's secretary-general made a mention of the no-show in opening remarks at the virtual meeting.

The move was a rare bold step by a regional grouping known for its non-interference and engagement.

International isolation