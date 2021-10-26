WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than a dozen worshippers shot dead in Nigeria mosque
At least 18 people were killed in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area of Niger state. Attackers, believed to be ethnic Fulani nomadic herders, were able to escape, officials say.
More than a dozen worshippers shot dead in Nigeria mosque
Nigeria is an ethnically diverse country beset by kidnappings, conflicts, and insurgency. / TRTWorld
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 26, 2021

At least 18 worshippers have been killed by gunmen who attacked a mosque in northern Nigeria during early morning prayers, local authorities and police told The Associated Press.

Monday's attack took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area of the country’s Niger state. The attackers, believed to be ethnic Fulani nomadic herders, were able to escape.

"The gunmen came around the mosque and started shooting them," Alhassan Isah, chairman of Mashegu local government area told The AP news agency. He said another four people were wounded.

Niger police commissioner Monday Kuryas said the attack was related to the conflict between the villagers and the Fulani herders.

Similar ethnic violence, which has led to hundreds of deaths so far this year, stems from a decades-long conflict over access to water and land. 

Some of the Fulani caught up in that conflict have taken up arms against local Hausa farming communities.

Spike in deadly violence

The latest attack is another example of the troubled security situation in most states in Nigeria's northwest and central regions. The northwest in particular has been witnessing a spike in deadly violence.

RECOMMENDED

Most of the affected communities are in hard-to-reach areas such as the latest in Mazakuka, which is about 270 kilometres from the state capital. 

The gunmen often outnumber security operatives in those communities and the inadequate police presence coupled with poorly armed security personnel often result in attacks that last long hours before help could come.

A week ago in northwest Sokoto state, assailants attacked a rural area and operated for more than 12 hours, killing at least 40 people and displacing many more.

Little or no government presence

In addition to large swathes of land with little or no government presence which have turned into hideouts for the assailants, security analysts say the government has shown a lack of will to address the problem.

Regarding the latest violence in Niger, state police commissioner Kuryas admitted that the "very difficult" terrain in Mashegu made it difficult for the police to swiftly respond to the security alert. 

"It is not accessible by road," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar