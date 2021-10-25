Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, an official said.

Scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the talks are the latest high-level contact between the sides.

“As a traditional friendly neighbour and partner of Afghanistan, China always called for dialogue and contact to guide the development of the Afghan situation in a positive direction and help the Afghan people to get over difficulties," said Wang.

The talks will “provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern,” according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Beijing long opposed operations by US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, with which it shares a narrow border, while benefiting from the relative stability that the presence provided.

It has kept its embassy open in Kabul but has not recognised the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

