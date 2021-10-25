The October 22 decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Turkey on its so-called “grey list” would have come as a surprise to many in Turkey. But those with a keen eye for geopolitical developments knew that Turkey ending up on the FATF hot seat was a foregone conclusion.

As the inevitable has happened, Turkey needs to prepare for the consequences of being placed on the FATF grey list. Turkish policymakers also need to understand the evolution of FATF and the factors that have transformed it into a potent international institution with intrusive powers.

FATF, a seemingly innocuous international institution, has been transformed into an effective international weapon that is being used to bludgeon “non-compliant” states into submission. Everything is done under the rubric of “law” and by the sanction of the international community to lend a veneer of credibility to FATF.

But behind the facade of law lies the real FATF: an institution that has taken seed at the intersection of law and politics and whose underpinning legal framework has been corroded by geopolitics.

FATF was set up in 1989 as an initiative of the G7 group of advanced economies that include the US, UK and France to combat money laundering. FATF currently has 39 members (37 countries and two regional organisations).

Over the years, the FATF’s mandate and powers expanded through two United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions: 1267 (1999) and 1373 (2001). These resolutions – especially UNSC Resolution 1373 (2001) passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks – gave teeth to the organisation.

The combined effect of these two UNSC resolutions was to bring terrorism and terrorist financing within FATF’s purview. Unfortunately, however, the international community’s noble goal of fighting terrorism and terrorist financing is now being used to selectively target some countries.

For example, while FATF has been used to target countries like Iran, Pakistan and now Turkey, FATF has conveniently turned a blind eye towards money laundering safe havens like the BVI, Cayman Islands and prominent global financial hubs where the corrupt are known to have parked their ill-gotten wealth worth billions of dollars.

Pakistan’s experience with FATF confirms this. Over the years, with the US and India’s backing, a constellation of subjective requirements has been foisted upon Pakistan by FATF and APG (an associate member of the FATF), the cumulative effect of which has been to require Pakistan to single-handedly discharge the onus of showing its ‘clean hands.’

For instance, not only is Pakistan required to enact relevant legislation to investigate and prosecute terrorist financing and undertake capacity building of prosecutors and regulators, it is also required to provide evidence (deemed satisfactory to the FATF) that it has actively sought to enhance the impact of sanctions beyond its jurisdiction.

As FATF plays judge, jury and the executioner, Pakistan finds itself caught in a sinister web of never ending requirements. Why Pakistan remains entangled in the FATF net cannot be viewed in isolation to Islamabad’s foreign policy.

In recent months, Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to allow US airbases in Pakistan to carry out military strikes in neighbouring Afghanistan. The fall of the US-backed Afghan government has been unfairly blamed on Pakistan. And India and the US are forging ties to counter China, which is Pakistan’s most important ally.

The game is being played with a sleight of hand: every time Pakistan’s progress is up for review at FATF, a new wish list is handed over to the Pakistani delegation.