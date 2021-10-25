WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan army kills several anti-coup protesters, wounds dozens
At least three protesters have been killed and 80 others wounded, after security forces fired on crowds that flooded the streets in the capital Khartoum in the wake of the ongoing coup in the country.
Sudan army kills several anti-coup protesters, wounds dozens
After a failed military coup last month, deep tensions between the military and the civilian administration erupted in Sudan amid recent rival protests in Khartoum. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
October 25, 2021

At least three protesters have been killed and 80 others injured by military gunfire in front of the Sudanese army headquarters in the capital Khartoum, a doctors union said.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors wrote on its Facebook page that three people had died of wounds after being shot by armed forces, and at least 80 people were injured.

General Abdel Fattah al Burhan declared a state of emergency in a televised address on Monday as soldiers rounded up civilian leaders that have been heading the transition to full civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of Omar al Bashir.

Clashes erupted in the capital Khartoum after his speech, with the information ministry saying that soldiers had "fired live bullets on protesters rejecting the military coup outside the army headquarters."

"Civilian rule is the people's choice," demonstrators chanted, with protesters waving flags and using tyres to create burning barricades. "No to military rule".

The violence, largely centred outside the army headquarters in the capital, came hours after soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ministers in his government and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council, the information ministry said.

READ MORE: A military coup: What is happening in Sudan?

'We will not accept military rule'

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, the mainstream FFC appealed for nationwide "civil disobedience".

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of trade unions which were key in leading the 2019 anti-Bashir protests, denounced what it called a "military coup" and urged demonstrators "to fiercely resist" it.

Protesters were seen marching through the streets of Khartoum carrying the Sudanese flag.

"We will not accept military rule, and we are ready to give our lives for the democratic transition in Sudan," said demonstrator Haitham Mohamed.

"We will not leave the streets until the civilian government is back," said Sawsan Bashir, another protester.

Internet services were cut across the country and roads into Khartoum shut, before soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the information ministry said.

Before the dissolution, Sudan was administered by the Sovereign Council of military and civilian authorities, which oversaw the transition period until elections slated for 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.

READ MORE: What are the main political dynamics behind Sudan’s latest military coup?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar