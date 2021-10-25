Indian jails are grossly overcrowded with the ill-kempt facilities packed with nearly half a million prisoners, an overwhelming majority of whom have not yet been convicted.But it is the plight of one jailed person awaiting trial that has average Indians extremely agitated these days.

Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood’s biggest star, Shah Rukh Khan, is in jail facing a host of accusations relating to drugs and many in the country are fretting and fuming over what they believe is the latest in a long line of brazen instances of vendetta by apparatuses of the state.

Under normal circumstances, charges as serious as those related to the abuse and procurement of drugs should have alarmed a largely conservative country such as India. But India is experiencing abnormal times.

Ever since Narendra Modi led his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power, first in 2014 and then resoundingly again in 2019, the world’s biggest democracy with 1.3 billion people has become more polarised.

Amid fears that the current rulers are hell-bent on replacing India’s time-tested egalitarian ethos with their own narrow vision of creating a country that gives primacy to Hindus, almost everything that happens in India is now fiercely contested. The present travails of the Khans, beginning with Aryan’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a planned drug party on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai earlier this month, is no exception to this fast-developing and worrisome pattern.

Among many things, the case against the younger Khan, invoked under the draconian Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985, which absurdly shifts the onus of proving one’s innocence on the accused than the accuser, seems to suffer from gaping holes. For one, no drugs were found on Aryan when he was detained by personnel of the dreaded Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who have often faced accusations of engaging in fishing expeditions for the purpose of headline hunting.

Last year, they triggered a media frenzy by arresting starlet Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring a minuscule quantity of marijuana for her actor-boyfriend, whose death by suicide created a furore. A year later, no visible progress has been made, and Chakraborty remains in limbo. Though freed from jail where she spent a month, she has neither been acquitted nor convicted. Meantime, her dreams of making a career in films crashed even before it took off.

The case against Aryan suffers from very many similar inconsistencies. The tip-off for the raid on the cruise ship came from a person with proven links to the BJP. A witness to the case built by the NCB is ironically a fugitive himself, on the run in a slew of cheating cases.

Another star witness has dropped a bigger bombshell, accusing NCB officials and some of their associates of attempting to extort large sums of money from Aryan’s father, by far India’s richest and most successful matinee idol.