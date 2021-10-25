People in Sudan are holding demonstrations to protest against the military's detention of civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The development comes after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who have shared power since the ouster of Omar al Bashir.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

Prime Minister Hamdok and most of the members of Sudan's cabinet were arrested on Monday by the country's military in an apparent coup.

The information ministry said in a statement that the security forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a statement in support of the coup.

Reports also emerged of the arrest of senior figures, including Information Minister Hamza Baloul and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country’s ruling transitional body, known as the Sovereign Council.

What's the conflict?

The military and transitional civilian authorities have ruled together since April 2019 when al Bashir was ousted and arrested. He is now behind bars in Khartoum's high-security Kober prison.

He is facing the International Criminal Court charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's Darfur region.

The military and a coalition of groups had agreed to launch the country's ruling transitional body, the Sovereign Council.

It was meant to rule for another year with plans of holding elections and transitioning power to civilian rule.

But with a large number of rival political groups and divisions within the military, the deal has seen several divisions.

Sudan's failed coup plot last month attributed to al Bashir caused distrust between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power.

It also pitted extreme conservative groups who wanted a military government against those who toppled al Bashir in protests.

In recent days, both sides have held demonstrations.

"This is the most significant road bump that has happened over the two-year course of this transitional period. The country is due to have elections in early 2024, and this transitional period is really meant to set up the country to really cleanse it.

