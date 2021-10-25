South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has said he’ll keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his term next May.

His statement came on Monday after Pyongyang raised animosities with a resumption of provocative weapons tests recently.

While launching a spate of newly developed weapons in recent weeks, North Korea has also slammed Washington and Seoul over what it calls hostility toward the North.

Its actions indicate North Korea wants its rivals to ease economic sanctions against it and accept it as a legitimate nuclear state, experts say.

