Firecrackers, blaring car horns, and bursts of gunfire have rung out across Pakistani cities as cricket fans celebrated their first World Cup victory over arch-rivals India.

Shortly after captain Babar Azam and his partner Mohammad Rizwan sealed a crushing win in their Twenty20 World Cup group match in Dubai on Sunday, cheers echoed from houses and apartment buildings.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi," said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to triumph in the one-day World Cup in 1992.

"The nation is proud of you all," he tweeted.

His congratulations were echoed by the chief of the army staff, underlining the political symbolism of the win.

India went into the match with a 12-0 record in World Cups against their neighbours but Pakistan snapped that streak with a 10-wicket romp at the Dubai International Stadium.

Azam scored a 52-ball 68 not out while fellow opener Rizwan hit an undefeated 55-ball 79 as Pakistan achieved their first 10-wicket win in all Twenty20 internationals by comfortably chasing down their target of 152.

The loss was also India's first 10-wicket defeat in Twenty20 cricket.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from captain Virat Kohli.

"This is just the start, we have confidence to build on it now," said Babar after the opening win in the round-robin Super 12 stage.

"That will remain with us. The pressure on us wasn't that much -- we weren't thinking of the record against India at all."

Indian skipper Kohli reacted with incredulity when asked if their unblemished track record made them complacent against the arch-rivals ahead of the Group Two blockbuster.

"You don't go out there to take anything lightly, especially a team like Pakistan who on their day can beat anyone in the world," Kohli, who will relinquish India's Twenty20 captaincy after the tournament told reporters.

'We're bringing the power back'

In Pakistan's largest city Karachi, fans poured onto the streets immediately after the final ball was bowled, waving Pakistani flags from motorcycles and car windows.

They danced and sang, shouting slogans of "Pakistan zindabad", or "Long Live Pakistan".

Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital Islamabad and Peshawar while fireworks also lit up the sky.

Minhaj Ghauri, a Pakistan fan in Karachi said: "Today Pakistan have won against India. Now it doesn't matter whether we win the final or not. It's the biggest win that we have had against India in a long time. Pakistan zindabad (Long live Pakistan)!"

Cricket fan Shahid Ahmad, 22, a student in Peshawar told AFP news agency: "It was a great victory. Pakistan have proved that we can win in any situation. It was even more important because this victory was against India."

Another Pakistani cricket fan, Muhammad Basit who came from the UK for the match, told AFP in Karachi: "It's a great feeling. Pakistan beat India in a very big match."

"We're bringing the power back. I think we are going to win the competition, Pakistan zindabad, all the way."