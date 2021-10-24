Arab nations that normalised ties with Israel last year have "sinned" and should reverse such moves, urged Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

"Some governments have unfortunately made errors -- have made big errors and have sinned in normalising (their relations) with the usurping and oppressive Zionist regime," Khamenei said on Sunday, referring to Israel.

"It is an act against Muslim unity, they must return from this path and make up for this big mistake," Khamenei added, in a speech marking a public holiday honouring the birth of the Prophet Mohammed.

Iran has in the four decades since the 1979 revolution positioned itself as a strong defender of the Palestinian cause.

"If the unity of Muslims is achieved, the Palestinian question would definitely be resolved in the best fashion," Khamenei said.

READ MORE:Arab wavering on Palestine serves the interests of both Iran and Netanyahu