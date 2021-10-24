Afghanistan's Taliban government has launched a programme to tackle hunger, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labour.

The scheme will be rolled out around Afghanistan's major towns and cities and employ 40,000 men in the capital alone, the Taliban's chief spokesman said at a press conference in southern Kabul on Sunday.

"This is an important step for fighting unemployment," Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding the labourers must "work hard".

The Taliban's food-for-work scheme will not pay labourers, targeting those who are currently unemployed and most at risk of starvation during the winter.

