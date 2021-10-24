Israel has plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a government ministry said, adding to those announced in August by the new ruling coalition.

"Tenders for 1,355 homes in Judea and Samaria have been published," a construction ministry statement said, referencing the biblical names used widely in Israel for the West Bank.

The new accommodation adds to the more than 2,000 residences which defence sources said in August would be authorised for settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Final approval is expected from the defence ministry this week for those homes.

The new Jewish homes are to be built in seven settlements, according to the ministry statement.

Palestine to hold an emergency meeting

Earlier on Sunday, Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now said a committee is set to meet on Wednesday to approve 2,800 units deep in the occupied West Bank.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper has also said the Israeli government intends to approve the construction of more than 3,100 units in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank this week.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday condemned Israeli plans to build new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

"The settlement programs announced by Israel put the world, especially the United States, in front of great responsibilities to confront the fait accompli being systematically imposed by Israel," Shtayyeh said during a cabinet meeting in the city of Bethlehem.