WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia launches new air strike on western Tigray
This is the seventh aerial bombardment by Ethiopian forces in the war-hit region this week.
Ethiopia launches new air strike on western Tigray
TPLF's training and command post was the target of the latest air strike. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
October 24, 2021

Ethiopia's military has launched a fresh air strike on a rebel-held facility in Tigray's west.

"Today the western front of (Mai Tsebri) which was serving as a training and military command post for the terrorist group TPLF has been the target of an air strike," government spokesperson Selamawit Kassa said, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Mai Aini and Adi Harush Refugee Camps, which host thousands of Eritrean refugees, are both in the vicinity of Mai Tsebri.

Ethiopian government spokerperson Legesse Tulu said that the refugee camps were not affected by the strike.

RECOMMENDED

Representatives from Ethiopia’s Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The war in Africa's second-most populous country has been going on ground for nearly a year between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray rebels - who long dominated the national government before a falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

READ MORE:Ethiopia strikes 'weapons site' in capital of northern Tigray region

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices