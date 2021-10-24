Ethiopia's military has launched a fresh air strike on a rebel-held facility in Tigray's west.

"Today the western front of (Mai Tsebri) which was serving as a training and military command post for the terrorist group TPLF has been the target of an air strike," government spokesperson Selamawit Kassa said, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Mai Aini and Adi Harush Refugee Camps, which host thousands of Eritrean refugees, are both in the vicinity of Mai Tsebri.

Ethiopian government spokerperson Legesse Tulu said that the refugee camps were not affected by the strike.