WORLD
2 MIN READ
On fire cargo ship spewing toxic gas off Canada's Victoria coast
Canadian authorities say they are assessing the situation after a fire broke out at a container ship carrying environmentally hazardous chemicals.
On fire cargo ship spewing toxic gas off Canada's Victoria coast
Burning container ship Zim Kingston is said to be carrying more than 52,000 kg of xanthates - chemicals used in the mining industry. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
October 24, 2021

The Canadian Coast Guard has said it is monitoring a fire that broke out on a container ship off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, and is working with the US Coast Guard to assess the situation.

"The Canadian Coast Guard received a report around 11 am this morning from the MV Zim Kingston that a fire has broken out in the damaged containers on board," it said in a statement late on Saturday.

"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the statement said.

According to the report, the vessel is said to be carrying more than 52,000 kg of xanthates - chemicals used in the mining industry - which includes potassium amylxanthate.

Potassium amylxanthate is considered an irritant and an environmental hazard.

RECOMMENDED

According to CBC News, 10 crew members have been evacuated, while 11 members remained on board. Six containers are ablaze in total, it said.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

Video obtained by Reuters showed fire cascading down from the deck of the ship into the water.

READ MORE:Turtle carcasses, dead dolphins wash ashore after Sri Lanka ship fire

READ MORE: Sri Lanka questions crew of cargo ship that caused massive pollution crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh