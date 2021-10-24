Buildings shook in Taipei as an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 has struck northeastern Taiwan.

There were no reports of damage.

It had a depth of 66.8 km (41.5 miles), and could be felt across the northern, eastern and western parts of Taiwan, with the epicentre in Yilan county, the weather bureau said on Sunday.

The Taipei metro was briefly closed for checks, but re-opened shortly afterwards.

The state-run power operator said the grid was operating as normal, while the railway administration said it was carrying out track inspections.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world's largest contract chipmaker, said it had evacuated some workers.