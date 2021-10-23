Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as "Otoniel," has been arrested by the country's authorities, the government has said.

Presidential adviser Emilio Archila praised "the capture in Necocli of Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel,' head of the Gulf Clan," in a message on Twitter. The gang is the most powerful among Colombia's drug traffickers.

The capture of the head of the Colombia's largest narcotrafficking gang signals a major victory for the conservative government of President Ivan Duque, whose country is the world's top cocaine export er.

The United States had offered a $5 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Otoniel, who at age 50 is one of the most feared men in Colombia.

Otoniel took over the leadership of the Gulf Clan, previously known as the Usuga Clan, from his brother Juan de Dios, who was killed by police in 2012.

Battle over drug trafficking