Gunmen have attacked a jail in Nigeria's Oyo State and freed over 800 inmates by force.

The prison service in a statement on Saturday said the attackers were heavily armed "with sophisticated weapons" and, after an exchange of gunfire with prison officers, gained entrance into the prison yard by blasting the walls with dynamite.

Some 575 inmates were missing while 262 escapees had since been captured, it added.

Probe launched

Olanrewaju Anjorin, a spokesman of the Oyo correctional center in Oyo state, on Saturday said that the gunmen attacked the facility late Friday and an investigation into the incident which will reveal the extent of damage has begun.

Francis Enobore of the Nigerian Prisons Service also confirmed the incident and said he was on his way to the attacked facility.

Third jailbreak this year

Friday’s attack is the third this year in Nigeria, where jailbreaks are becoming more frequent and police only capture a fraction of those who escape.