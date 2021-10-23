WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nigerian gunmen storm prison, free hundreds of inmates
More than 800 inmates were freed by heavily armed gunmen who stormed a jail in Nigeria's Oyo State, raising concerns about how safe detention facilities are in the West African nation where authorities have struggled to stem rising violence.
Nigerian gunmen storm prison, free hundreds of inmates
Some 575 inmates were missing while 262 escapees had since been captured, the prison service in a statement. (FILE PHOTO) / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
October 23, 2021

Gunmen have attacked a jail in Nigeria's Oyo State and freed over 800 inmates by force.

The prison service in a statement on Saturday said the attackers were heavily armed "with sophisticated weapons" and, after an exchange of gunfire with prison officers, gained entrance into the prison yard by blasting the walls with dynamite.

Some 575 inmates were missing while 262 escapees had since been captured, it added. 

READ MORE: More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on Nigeria jail

Probe launched

Olanrewaju Anjorin, a spokesman of the Oyo correctional center in Oyo state, on Saturday said that the gunmen attacked the facility late Friday and an investigation into the incident which will reveal the extent of damage has begun.

Francis Enobore of the Nigerian Prisons Service also confirmed the incident and said he was on his way to the attacked facility.

Third jailbreak this year

Friday’s attack is the third this year in Nigeria, where jailbreaks are becoming more frequent and police only capture a fraction of those who escape. 

RECOMMENDED

This latest jailbreak raises more concerns about how safe detention facilities are in the West African nation where authorities have struggled to stem rising violence. 

Local sources reported in July this year that at least 4,307 inmates had escaped from prisons since 2017, based on compiled media reports.

In 2021 alone, more than 2,000 inmates were freed in two earlier jailbreaks: on September.13 when 240 inmates were freed after gunmen attacked a detention facility in north-central Kogi state with explosives and on April 5 when at least 1,800 were freed in the southeast Imo state when another facility was also blown up.

READ MORE: Gunmen storm Nigeria prison, free some 240 inmates

Most of the recent jailbreaks in Nigeria seem not to be connected although the attacks are carried out in a similar manner with the use of explosives. 

Authorities have managed to rearrest some escaped inmates, sometimes in neighboring states, while others return willingly. 

A good number of those who have escaped in such attacks are yet to be convicted and still awaiting trial.

Nigerian prisons hold 70,000 inmates but only about 20,000, or 27 percent, have been convicted, according to government data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh