Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has ordered the country's foreign minister to issue necessary instructions to declare ambassadors of the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Holland, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand "persona non grata".

"I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said on Saturday, referring to a term used in diplomacy which signifies the first step before expulsion.

The envoys who called for Osman Kavala's release "should either understand Turkey or they should leave," he added.

What happened?

President Erdogan last week said that Ankara could expel the above ambassadors over remarks on the detention and trial of a businessman.

"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments reported on Thursday.

The ambassadors of US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden shared a joint statement on social media on Monday, calling for Kavala's release, claiming the ongoing case has cast a shadow over Turkey.