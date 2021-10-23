WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians killed as roadside bombing targets Taliban in eastern Afghanistan
At least two civilians were killed and four others wounded in the attack in the country's eastern Nangarhar province.
Civilians killed as roadside bombing targets Taliban in eastern Afghanistan
A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. (FILE PHOTO) / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 23, 2021

A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least two civilians, including a child, and wounded four others.

Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said on Saturday, adding that no Taliban members were harmed.

READ MORE:How Daesh is leveraging geopolitics to paint the Taliban into a corner

No immediate claim of responsibility

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Daesh group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban.

A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

RECOMMENDED

Recently, Daesh has shown signs of expansion in Afghanistan, with attacks in the north, the south and the capital of Kabul. 

The group's ability to launch frequent attacks has cast doubt over the Taliban's ability to maintain security and stability in the embattled country.

Last week, Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shia mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. 

READ MORE: Taliban raids suspected Daesh-K hideout after Kabul bombing

It was the deadliest since the dramatic US exit from the country, which allowed the Taliban to seize control of the Afghan capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh