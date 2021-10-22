WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spanish court suspends extradition of former Venezuelan intelligence chief
Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios was set to be handed over to US authorities on charges including narco-terrorism.
Spanish court suspends extradition of former Venezuelan intelligence chief
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, holds portraits of him (R) and Venezuela's national heroe Simon Bolivar, during a march to commemorate the day of Indigenous Resistance, in Caracas on October 12, 2021. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
October 22, 2021

The Spanish National Court on Friday backtracked on its decision to extradite Venezuela’s former head of military intelligence Hugo Carvajal Barrios to the US.

The judges said a formal error that was brought to the court’s attention by Carvajal’s defense team has led to the extradition being suspended, for now.

On Wednesday, the same court had approved handing him over to US authorities. This was expected to take place as soon as Saturday.

Carvajal, nicknamed El Pollo (The Chicken), served as the intelligence chief under former President Hugo Chavez and President Nicolas Maduro for several years. He was also a politician, diplomat, and a major general in the Venezuelan army.

Carvajal was arrested in Madrid last month. The US accuses him of participating in large-scale drug trafficking activities as a Venezuelan government official, including a 5.6-ton cocaine shipment.

In the US, he faces charges such as participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy, which could give him life behind bars.

In 2019, he dramatically broke with Maduro’s government, accusing it of corruption, authoritarianism, and drug trafficking. He also came out in support of opposition leader Juan Guido.

RECOMMENDED

Maduro then expelled Carvajal from the armed forces and accused him of treason.

He applied for political asylum in Spain, but the country’s Interior Ministry recently denied that request.

Carvajal was already arrested in 2019 in Spain, but the court eventually rejected the US’s extradition request. The ruling was successfully appealed, but Carvajal went missing until police found him this September.

Ever since his arrest, he had reportedly been trying to stop his extradition by trading “sensitive information” with Spanish officials and offering to become a witness.

In the last-ditch effort, he declared in front of a Spanish judge that the Venezuelan regime has financed left-wing political movements around the world over the last 15 years. These include Lula de Silva in Brazil, Nestor Kirchner in Argentina, Evo Morales in Bolivia, Podemos in Spain, and Italy’s Five Star Movement.

Now that his extradition has been paused, he may be able to testify in a trial that a Spanish court reopened about Podemos’ irregular financing this week.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh