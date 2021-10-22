Israel on Friday designated six Palestinian human rights organizations as "terrorist organizations" and accused them of links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a group banned by the Israeli military.

According to the daily Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Justice Ministry outlawed six Palestinian organizations, including the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children Palestine, Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

These organizations reportedly were declared illegal and accused of being extensions of the PFLP, which is described as a terrorist organization by the Israeli government, it said, adding that the decision was taken under the anti-terror law.

The institutions are considered to have a wide influence in the field of civil society in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip.