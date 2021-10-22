The Red Cross has warned that aid groups on their own would be unable to stave off a humanitarian crisis, urging the international community to engage with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers.

The International Committee of the Red Cross's Director General Robert Mardini told Reuters on Friday that support from the international community, who had so far taken a cautious approach in engaging with the Taliban, was critical to providing basic services.

"Humanitarian organisations joining forces can only do so much. They can come up with temporary solutions," he said.

Mardini said 30 percent of Afghanistan's 39 million population were facing severe malnutrition and that 18 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance or protection.

"Afghanistan is a compounded crisis that is deteriorating by the day," he added, citing decades of conflict compounded by the effects of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: UN fund to help poverty hit Afghans endure winter without mass displacement

Increased efforts not enough