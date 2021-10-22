A seminal US intelligence report warns that climate change would “exacerbate risks” to national security and “fuel global tensions,” with countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East especially at risk from climate-driven instability.

What emerges from the 27-page assessment is a picture of a world failing to cooperate, leading to dangerous competition and instability. Poorer countries will be less able to adapt to climatic disruption, increasing the risks of instability and internal conflict.

Coming ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow at the end of this month, the first-ever National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on Climate Change is the collective view of all 18 US intelligence agencies.

“We assess that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to US national security interests as the physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions mount about how to respond to the challenge,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in the document.

“Intensifying physical effects will exacerbate geopolitical flashpoints, particularly after 2030, and key countries and regions will face increasing risks of instability and need for humanitarian assistance.”

The US and its allies will not be immune to the challenges either, the report cautioned. In some cases, the fallout from the climate crisis elsewhere is likely to create “additional demands on US diplomatic, economic, humanitarian and military resources,” the report said.

The assessment estimates it to be “unlikely” that countries committed to the 2015 Paris Agreement will meet its goals. “The current pace of transition to low- or zero-emission clean energy sources is not fast enough to avoid temperatures rising above the Paris goal of 1.5 degrees C”.

Growing global tensions

The eleven countries identified in the report where energy, food, water, and health security are at high risk include Afghanistan, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Iraq, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Colombia.

One of the main risks from instability in developing countries is the spillover of refugee flows, sparking an intense humanitarian and migratory crisis.