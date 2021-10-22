The first thing all of us noticed about last Sunday’s 60th anniversary commemoration in honour of hundreds of Algerians slaughtered by Paris police was how much security was present.

Vans belonging to the Republican Security Companies (CRS) had their blue lights flashing and stretched down every side road – past the city law courts and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Those brandishing white-and-green Algeria flags, or carrying political slogans written on signs, were meanwhile held back by armed officers wearing body armour. The police did not want too many ordinary people on the Saint-Michel Bridge, the world-famous tourist spot where many of the worst murders took place on October 17 1961. Instead officials including city police chief, Didier Lallement, and the Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, were able to pose for photo opportunities.

As for President Emmanuel Macron, he was nowhere to be seen. In typically disingenuous fashion he organised his own personal commemoration a day early, miles up the Seine river in the suburbs.

The Macron bubble included a handful of selected guests of Algerian origin, but was otherwise militaristic in tone – secure and well-guarded. Uniformed soldiers flanked the head of state, and the floral tribute was naturally in the blue-white-and-red of the French republic.

Macron did not even make a speech. Instead, a statement released by the Elysee Palace referenced “unforgivable crimes,” and illegal action by the police that was “brutal, violent and bloody.”

Yes, it was the strongest ever recognition of the outrage, but was by no means an apology, and there was no mention of reparations. More sinister still, there was nothing about retrospective trials, or any kind of public enquiry.

Needless to say, not a single person has ever been brought to justice over the October 1961 bloodbath. Even the proven Nazi collaborator Maurice Papon – the Paris police chief in charge at the time – escaped all blame. He was never criminalised for what he did to the Algerians in Paris, although he was convicted for the crimes against humanity that he committed during World War II.

Many who turned up on the Sunday had hoped for France to replicate its Holocaust moment. It was in 1995 – more than 50 years after some 75,000 Jews were rounded up by the French authorities and entrained to the Nazi gas chambers – that President Jacques Chirac finally confessed, and pinned responsibility firmly on “the folly of the French state.”