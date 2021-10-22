The World Health Organization has issued its plan to prevent any further misconduct by aid workers deployed in its field operations after WHO staff were caught up in a major sexual abuse scandal in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The plan, published on Thursday, outlines immediate action that includes support for victims and launch of a series of audits.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus vowed to ensure that the affair and the victims' suffering would be "the catalyst for a profound transformation of WHO's culture," in his introductory statement to the plan.

There will be no opportunity for sexual exploitation to occur, no impunity if it does and "no tolerance for inaction," he added.

The agency also allocated an initial $7.6 million (6.5 million euros) to strengthen its capacity to prevent, detect and respond to allegations of sexual assault in 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Venezuela.

Investigation into the scandal