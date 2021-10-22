Moldova has declared a 30-day state of emergency in an effort to secure the ex-Soviet country cheaper natural gas from Europe after traditional supplier Moscow hiked prices.

The government had been unable to agree on a new energy deal with its main supplier, Russia's Gazprom, and that a state of emergency would allow it to buy gas from other sources, said Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita on Friday.

"We are in a critical situation. The pressure in the gas transportation system is at a critical level for the functioning of natural gas transportation systems," Gavrilita said, without saying how close the country was to running out altogether.

Moldova would be seeking supplies from EU countries and thanked Romania and Ukraine for already supplying some gas, Gavrilita told parliament.

The month-long state of emergency gives Moldovan utility company Energocom the powers to secure gas from other countries.

Skyrocketing gas prices