Nepalese authorities have been searching for dozens of people missing in this week's heavy rains, floods and landslides, as survivors complained they were yet to receive any government help.

The death toll has crossed 100 in the country’s eastern and western parts, said police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar.

At least 40 others have been injured by landslides and house collapses, and another 41 people were missing, Kunwar said.

The downpour subsided in some parts and the weather is expected to improve across the Himalayan nation over the weekend.

On Thursday, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the flood-stricken areas in the western region and promised a government relief package. However, many families said they were still waiting for government supplies and facing tough times on their own.

Bhimraj Shahi, who lost six family members in landslides in remote Humla district, said rescue teams reached the site more than 10 hours after they were hit on Monday.

"Although there has been an announcement from the government, the actual help hasn’t yet arrived for the family,” said Shahi.