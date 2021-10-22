WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire kills over a dozen people at Russian explosives factory
At least 16 people have been killed after a fire broke out in the village of Lesnoy, 300 km from the capital Moscow.
Fire kills over a dozen people at Russian explosives factory
Seventeen people were believed to have been inside the plant's workshop at the time of the fire.
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 22, 2021

Sixteen people have been killed while one person is missing after a deadly fire broke out at a Russian explosives factory southeast of Moscow.

The blaze took place in the village of Lesnoy, 300 km from the capital in the region of Ryazan, local authorities said on Friday.

Officials originally said 15 people had died, but later said one man who received severe burns had died in hospital.

"The fate of one more person is unknown," the local government said on its website, adding that rescuers are "looking for him".

Seventeen people were believed to have been inside the plant's workshop at the time of the fire.

Images released by authorities showed firefighters working their way through the debris at the severely damaged factory building.

The plant is considered a "strategic company" by the Russian government. According to its website, it produces explosives for both the civilian and military sectors.

RECOMMENDED

Probe launched

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the fire could have broken out as a result of "violations of technological processes and safety measures" at the local PGUP Elastic factory.

Detectives were dispatched to the village to probe if the factory had complied with "industrial safety" standards, said the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia.

The blaze is the latest in a string of deadly accidental fires in Russia, where non-compliance with safety standards – that are already lax – is common. 

READ MORE:Hundreds of volunteers in Russia join battle against wildfires

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh