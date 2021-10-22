Questions mounted about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a night in hospital, despite royal officials saying she was resting at home.

After the recent development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has passed his best wishes to Queen Elizabeth, his spokesman said on Friday.

On Wednesday morning, Buckingham Palace had said that the queen pulled out of a planned engagement in Northern Ireland and had been advised to rest on medical advice.

But royal officials were forced to confirm late Thursday that she had in fact had "some preliminary investigations" in hospital on Wednesday, and stayed overnight after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

Britain's Press Association news agency said the hospital visit and stay were not initially disclosed because it was expected to be short and to protect her privacy.

Later on, it was said that she returned from King Edward VII's Hospital in central London to her Windsor Castle home west of London and was said to be "in good spirits".

"God save the queen"