The incumbent Lebanese government announced the preponement of parliamentary elections (for a total of 128 seats) set to be held in March 2022, six weeks ahead of schedule. This is an important political progression in the stagnant country falling further into a deep economic recession and never-ending local and international political deadlocks.

While this has sparked some hope, the cynicism seems to outweigh it heavily. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said upon supporting the motion, “God willing, the elections would be transparent and sound.”

However, this move did come with opposition in the form of an argument that puts the absurdity of this government in context. Member of Parliament (MP) Gebran Bassil, son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, unironically cited that stormy weather was predicted around the new election slot and expressed concern that it would affect voting. He also noted that the day overlapped with Lent and that Christians would be fasting.

The Lebanese are quite literally at wits end after facing massive currency devaluation that has left approximately 75 percent of households under the poverty line, an explosion caused by government negligence that ruptured through the capital city last August, and a popular revolution quashed by police brutality and a pandemic.

Currently, the country is facing its third exodus since October 2019 (popular revolution) causing what some call a perpetual ‘brain drain,’ and at least 300,000 departures. And so the few left in the country are left to choose from the same apathetic political gang that drove — and continue to drive — the country into the ground.

While many are loyalists, the current conditions have essentially pushed everyone out of favour. This is viewed by many as a last play at power and international legitimacy from the part of the incumbent rulers. It is this cynicism that may spin the vote towards a new independent government.

Today, the Lebanese political spectrum generally consists of recurring and reinvented political parties and their associated figureheads since the civil war in 1975, all of whom time again have proved their own corruption in some way or another.

Many of them, war criminals, have essentially pardoned themselves for atrocious crimes they committed throughout the civil war through general amnesty. They also created the current voting system, which imposes restrictions on the citizens to vote for parliament members within their sect. Segmenting the population into an electoral system that still centers religious affiliation fundamentally curtails democratic freedoms.