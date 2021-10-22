French influence is eroding over the North African region. Since the 19th century, French colonisation had culminated in a monopolised sphere of influence in North Africa. The region remained highly dependent on Paris economically, culturally and strategically after World War II, but the newly independent states marked prudent relations with Paris until 2000.

France's attempts at maintaining deep relations have proved futile. Despite Paris' attempts at appeasement, French colonisation and misbehaviour towards the region still weigh heavily in relations between the countries.

Yet, it is not French colonisation and ineffective policy alone behind the decoupling of North African states and France. Although relations have had their ups and downs, countries in the region maintained bilateral ties. What is remarkable is that France never witnessed a backlash from the region prior to 2000.

However, in the past two decades, North African states have been sending a different message to France. Algiers recently closed its airspace to the French military and recalled its ambassador to France due to Macron's misbehaviour; Rabat shifted its strategic ties to find a new role within the Atlantic Association with the United Kingdom and the US; Tripoli has exposed France's blatant involvement in Libya; Tunis shifted to have US economic, financial and security support.

How can one account for eroding ties between France and North African states?

Global geopolitical shift

The US' strategy amid the unipolar system marked Washington's geopolitical decline. After 1990, the US' strategy of globalisation, modernisation and liberalism (free market) created a huge gap in the existing world order. It gave new actors — mainly Russia and China — the momentum to ascend the system and challenge the US in different spheres.

Post 9/11, the US' strategy of fighting terrorism through AFRICOM (United States Africa Command) undermined the French strategic influence. Some of these countries swerved away from French strategic dependency as they worked with the US in its missions.

The French strategy focusing on the fight against terrorism at the expense of its economic strategy has also opened the space for regional powers to build economic ties with North Africa.

New actors