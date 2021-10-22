Turkey grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

The global money-laundering watchdog FATF downgraded Turkey to a so-called grey list for failing to head off money laundering and terrorist financing.

"Serious issues remain" in Turkey's controls over financial operations, said FATF President Marcus Pleyer at a press conference.

Pleyer also added that the Turkish government made a commitment to continue its efforts to improve its anti-money laundering system.

"I urge them to turn this commitment into action," he added.

Nevertheless, the FATF recognised that Turkey had made progress in a number of areas, including laying out a national strategy to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and increased seizures of cash being smuggled across.

Turkey termed the decision as "unfair".

"Putting our country on the grey list is an unfair outcome," the foreign ministry said in a statement that listed Turkey's efforts to combat financial crimes.

Turkey-Africa strengthening ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that his 4-day diplomatic visit to Africa, which included Angola, Togo and Nigeria, was very productive.

Negotiations focused on boosting political, economic, commercial and cultural relations, and joint combat against all forms of terrorism.