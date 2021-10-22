The Turkish border town of Kilis has begun to earn dividends from the arrival of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees.

According to The New York Times, the town that "slumbers amid olive and pistachio groves on a hot plain" was a nondescript place where the economy was stagnant.

But in the past six years, ever since Syrian refugees arrived in large numbers, the town has witnessed a significant transformation.

“After the Syrians arrived, our lives changed quite a lot,” the New York Times report quoted Kadir Peker, a local Turk, as saying.

Peker, as per the report, had to rebuild his minicab business after it collapsed with the onset of the war.

“They benefited us in many ways. We are living together.”

As the war broke out in Syria 10 years ago, refugees began fleeing across the border and Kilis became one of the main entry points.