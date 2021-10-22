Kyrgyzstan announced on Thursday that it would purchase Turkish drones to boost its defence capabilities.

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, said they placed an order to buy Turkish defence company Baykar made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV).

The comments were made in an official ceremony by Tashiev, who said TB2 drones would be delivered soon.

"Currently, Turkey is building Bayraktar armed drones for us. Only five countries have these. We will be one of those countries. These drones will be in our country soon," Tashiev said.

Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar, Libya, Morocco, Poland, Tunisia are just some of the countries that have procured Turkish drones.

Ankara is not announcing its negotiations with other countries for possible drone sales, while some countries have announced their willingness to buy Turkish drones. Recently, Albania's parliament has approved an additional budget for the supply of Turkish drones.

Chairman Tashiev underlined that the personnel that will use the Turkish drones are in Turkey for their training, adding that they also bought Orlan-10 drones from Russia and around 40 armoured vehicles from the United Arab Emirates.

