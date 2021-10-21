WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis break ground on new neighbourhood in occupied West Bank
Israel occupied the West Bank, including Hebron, along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967.
Israelis break ground on new neighbourhood in occupied West Bank
About 1,000 Jewish settlers live in Hebron under heavy Israeli military protection among more than 200,000 Palestinians. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 21, 2021

Jewish residents of a settlement in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron have begun work in the illegal construction of a new neighbourhood.

"We are clearing the area for the beginning of the new project," said Yishai Fleisher, spokesman for Hebron's Jewish community.

Israel approved the construction four years ago on an Israeli military base and allocated more than $6 million to it.

The Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now is suing to stop the project, which it says is the first major expansion of the Jewish community in Hebron in two decades.

The neighbourhood would eventually contain 31 homes, Fleisher said.

About 1,000 Jewish settlers live in Hebron under heavy Israeli military protection among more than 200,000 Palestinians.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including Hebron, along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967.

Palestinians eye the areas for their future state.

READ MORE: US mounts pressure on Israel to slow down settler constructions — report

RECOMMENDED

Restriction on Palestinians

Hebron contains a holy site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs, which is revered by both faiths.

Palestinian Hebron resident Issa Amro, an activist against settlements, said the new neighbourhood would exacerbate friction in the area.

"It means an increase in violence. It means the restrictions on us as Palestinians. It means changing the identity of our own city to an Israeli, Hebrew city," he said.

The construction was revealed by Peace Now, which published video showing a digger at work.

The Israeli military body responsible for civilian affairs in the West Bank, COGAT, approved the new settler units in central Hebron in 2017.

Peace Now and the Hebron municipality challenged the apartment project in Jerusalem's district court and lost, said Hagit Ofran of Peace Now.

Ofran said her group and Hebron are now appealing to Israel's supreme court.

READ MORE: Israeli troops watch as settlers raid Palestinian village in West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales