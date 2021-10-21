Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) has documented a worrying trend of human rights violations that have taken place in Iraq in the lead up to and during the recent elections that took place on October 10.

In its latest report, GCHR highlighted harassment of civil society activists, journalists and the media, as well as the use of torture against citizens.

Overall, authorities logged at least 77 violations during the election process across Baghdad, Kirkuk, Basra, Erbil, Nineveh, Diyala, Anbar, Wasit and Diwaniyah.

During the voting process, which saw a turnout of about 41 percent, some election centres witnessed several violations and attacks against observers and “attempts to defraud, entrap and intimidate” voters.

It was reported that voters in the eastern Iraqi governorate of Diyala were pressured to elect a specific candidate.

On October 3, armed men affiliated with a political party attacked the residence of a citizen who refused to hang their candidate’s election banner. The following day, a similar incident was recorded.

Added to it was the targeting of political activists and candidates that participated in the elections. On October 8, gunmen shot at Sadir Al-Khafaji, an electoral candidate in the Karrada district in Baghdad. Al-Khafaji escaped without any serious injuries.

On September 30, Harith Jabbar, a judge survived an assassination attempt in Maysan Governorate. Azhar Hatem, a civil society activist, also survived a shooting attempt in Dhi Qar Governorate in southern Iraq a few days later.

On October 9, the body of a 16-year-old protestor Haider Mohammed Al-Zamili was found in a river in the city of Diwaniyah.