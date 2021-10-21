TÜRKİYE
Turkey's FM arrives in South Korea on four-day trip
Mevlut Cavusoglu's trip to the East Asian country is aimed at "further strengthening" bilateral ties with its "strategic partner".
On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister said Ankara is on course to further strengthen its ties with Seoul. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
October 21, 2021

Turkey's foreign minister has arrived in Seoul to "further strengthen" ties with "strategic" East Asian partner. 

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who landed in South Korea's capital on Thursday, said Ankara has important issues on the agenda for his four-day trip. 

The foreign minister tweeted that Ankara is on course to further strengthen its ties with South Korea and Asia. 

A free-trade agreement came into effect between the two countries in 2013. 

The bilateral trade volume hit $6.6 billion in 2020, making South Korea the second biggest trade partner of Turkey in the Asia-Pacific.  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
